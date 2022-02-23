Polio vaccination drive in East Godavari from Feb. 27
Over 4.64 lakh children below five years to be covered
More than 4.64 lakh children below five years would be administered the polio vaccine during the two-day vaccination drive to be conducted from February 27 across East Godavari district.
More than 3.11 lakh children would be covered in the rural pockets and 1.19 lakh in the towns. In the East Godavari agency, over 33,578 children would be covered in the drive. At a review meeting with the health officials, Joint Collector Ch. Kirthi said that 3,900 teams would be deployed for the drive. Thirty mobile teams would cover the agency.
