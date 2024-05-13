Poling peaceful in Rayalaseema amidst sporadic incidents

Tension prevailed at the Sadum mandal of Punganur Assembly constituency in Chittoor district, after the Telugu Desam Party leaders complained to the police and the election officials, alleging that about 15 of their activists, including five polling agents, were abducted by the YSR Congress Party cadres on May 13 morning.

According to information, five polling agents of the TDP along with ten other party cadres were proceeding to the polling booth at Booragamanda village in the mandal, when the YSRCP cadres reportedly accosted them and whisked them away in their private vehicles towards Piler in the Annamayya district.

The TDP cadres alleged that the abducted partymen were abandoned at the outskirts of Piler, 25 km away from Sadum, with a warning that they should stay away from reaching the polling station till afternoon. A special police party was deployed to look into the complaint.

Meanwhile, Minister for Forests P. Ramachandra Reddy had cast his vote at Yerravathivaripalle, his native place in Punganur assembly constituency. The TDP cadres alleged that after casting his vote, the minister had displayed the party symbol, which amounted to a violation of the Election Commission guidelines.

In Chittoor, the polling pattern was largely peaceful. At Mittur locality in Chittoor municipal corporation limits, mild tension prevailed when the former MLA C.K. Babu, the TDP’s general agent, and the YSRCP candidate M.C. Vijayananda Reddy reached the polling booth simultaneously. When the supporters of both sides entered into arguments, Joint Collector and Returning Officer P. Srinivasulu rushed to the spot and pacified the two sides.

At Mandi Krishnapuram village of Gudipala mandal of the Chittoor assembly constituency, a clash ensued between the YSRCP and the TDP cadres in front of the polling booth. A YSRCP activist, Suresh Reddy, and TDP’s polling agent Chandra took to fisticuffs in front of the police, when the former stabbed the other with a knife, who received a bleeding injury. The police registered a case.

Meanwhile, 100% webcasting is in place at Punganur and Kuppam assembly constituencies in Chittoor district.

In the Kuppam assembly constituency, a first-time voter, Gayatri (19) broke down outside the booth and she stated that her vote had already been cast through impersonation. She complained to the election officials.

In Anantapur and Sri Sathya Sai districts, polling was reported delayed in several centres, after the EVMs suffered a technical snag. However, their operation turned normal after 10.00 am onwards.

Peaceful polling was reported all over the Kurnool district.

In the Rayachoti and Rajampeta assembly constituencies, additional forces were deployed to prevent any untoward turn of events.