Policy on vending units harming fisherfolk’s livelihood, alleges JSP 

Pawan Kalyan to unveil ‘action plan’ for the community on Feb. 20

Jana Sena Party Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar interacting with a fisherwoman during a padayatra in Kakinada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Jana Sena Party Political Affairs Committee (PAC) chairman Nadendla Manohar on Sunday lamented that the State government’s policy on village fish vending units would eat up the livelihoods of more than 4.50 lakh fisherfolk.

Mr. Manohar on Sunday launched the eight-day padayatra, titled Matsyakara Abhyunnathi Yatra, in Kakinada Rural in East Godavari district. It will conclude on the Narsapuram coast in West Godavari district on February 20.

In Narsapuram, JSP chief K. Pawan Kalyan would announce the party’s policy on fisherfolk welfare and an action plan at a public meeting to be held on February 20.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the padayatra, Mr. Manohar stated that G.O. 217, which allows the setting up of fish vending units at the village-level, would have an adverse impact on coastal communities in general and the fisherfolk in particular.

“Thousands of women are engaged in selling fish in the villages nearby the coast. The fisherfolk engaged in marine fishing would be the most affected section,” Mr. Manohar said. He expressed solidarity with the fisherfolk cooperative societies and assured that the party would fight against the proposal.

Insurance

“The Chief Minister had promised to offer ₹10 lakh aid for the death of fisherfolk at sea. Many eligible families are still waiting to get the compensation,” lamented Mr. Manohar.

Mr. Manohar came down heavily on the government for failing to offer subsidy on diesel to boat operators. “A subsidy of ₹9 is being given on 300 litres per boat. The subsidy must be extended up to 3,000 litres per month to enable lucrative fishing in the deep sea. The mechanised boat owners have been badly affected due to the steep rise in fuel prices,” Mr. Manohar said.

On drinking water woes, Mr. Manohar claimed that nearly 560 coastal villages still lack access to safe drinking water in the Godavari region.

Accompanied by the party’s East Godavari district president Kandula Durgesh and PAC member Pantham Nanaji and fisherfolk leaders were present.