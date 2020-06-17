Policing in times of pandemic

It has been a harrowing time so far for the police personnel who are at the forefront in the battle against the pandemic, with some of them even contracting the infection while discharging their duties.
With a view to overcome the occupational hazard, Prakasam Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal has come out with an elaborate “Dasha Sutras”( to prevent the spread of the disease among its ranks on the one hand and keep the personnel in the pink of health.
They were conceived to protect the district police force and provide visitors a safe environment to lodge complaints without the fear of contracting the disease.
The commandments are: complaints should be taken from spatially segregated room, establishing entry and exit points for visitors, disinfecting the police stations regularly, arranging a foot-operated sanitizer dispenser, making mandatory wearing of face mask by all personnel, restricting movement of outsiders, especially couriers and delivery boys, avoiding visit to hotspot States of Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Rajasthan, lodging detainees in a special detention centre instead of at police stations, assigning outdoor duty only to young and fit personnel and educating online all the personnel and their family members on dos and don’ts.
Pat for SP
Patting the SP, Director-General of Police Gautam Sawang wanted police personnel across the State to adopt it.
