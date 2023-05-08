ADVERTISEMENT

Policewoman ends life in A.P.’s Krishna district

May 08, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

A 34-year-old head constable died allegedly by suicide at her home in Kanuru under Penamaluru police station limits in Krishna district on Monday. According to the Penamaluru police, Nagulapalli Nagalakshmi was posted at the armed reserve wing. Her husband is also a head constable with the armed reserve wing. They have two children. Police said financial troubles could be the reason why she took the extreme step. Police registered a case under CrPC Section 174.

Those in distress or with suicidal tendencies can reach Tele Manas by dialling 14416 or 1800-891-4416 for free counselling.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US