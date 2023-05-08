HamberMenu
Policewoman ends life in A.P.’s Krishna district

May 08, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

A 34-year-old head constable died allegedly by suicide at her home in Kanuru under Penamaluru police station limits in Krishna district on Monday. According to the Penamaluru police, Nagulapalli Nagalakshmi was posted at the armed reserve wing. Her husband is also a head constable with the armed reserve wing. They have two children. Police said financial troubles could be the reason why she took the extreme step. Police registered a case under CrPC Section 174.

Those in distress or with suicidal tendencies can reach Tele Manas by dialling 14416 or 1800-891-4416 for free counselling.

