Police’s e-initiative wins applause

Video-conferencing and live-streaming of the Spandana programme undertaken by the Prakasam police utilising information technology for better policing is set for replication elsewhere in the State.

Director General of Police Gautam Sawang gave this indication after taking part in a video conference from here on Thursday with complainants from remote parts in the district.

He also interacted with the police personnel at the grassroots level and gave directions to ensure ‘people-friendly’ policing.

After seeing for himself the working of the video-conferencing facility and its live-streaming on the social media for the benefit of complainants, he patted SP Siddharth Kaushal. The available computer hardware was put to the best use in all the police stations in the district and a low-cost software was uploaded to save time and expenses for complainants and improve the efficiency of police functioning, the SP explained.

A complainant from Giddalur, Ramakrishnan with whom the DGP interacted, was all praise for the police for reuniting a missing girl with his neighbour’s parents. Another complainant from Vetapalem, Venkateswarlu expressed his happiness on getting back his land which was encroached, with the intervention of the police during the Spandana programme. Yet another complainant from Kothapatnam, who got back ₹10 lakh given as loan to a person, was equally happy for the police intervention.

The DGP wanted the police personnel to always interact with people with a smile and take special care to protect the members of the weaker sections.