Policemen to take jab from today

NELLORE/ONGOLE

24 February 2021 01:17 IST

Health officer expects vaccination drive to pick up pace as elections are over

Police personnel, who could not take the vaccine during the second phase of the vaccination programme because they were preoccupied with providing security gram panchayat elections, are set to take the jab from Wednesday.

“Now that the polls are over, police personnel will be given top priority in the administration of vaccine,” Nellore District Medical and Health Officer S.Rajyalakshmi said overseeing the vaccination programme held at 42 session sites.

Six session sites have been set up in Nellore and one each in the five revenue division headquarters for covering the personnel. Dr. Rajyalakshmi said 76% of the 29,000 health workers had been given the vaccine in the first phase and 55.14% of the 29,880 staff members from the departments of Revenue, Municipal Administration and Panchayatraj have been covered so far in the second phase.

The officer expects the drive to pick up pace as the elections are now over. She said health workers were doing their best to remove misapprehensions in the minds of targeted beneficiaries. The health administration planned to cover over 4,000 police personnel during the special vaccination drive in the district.

In Prakasam district, 57.52% of the 24,918 health workers were given the first dose of vaccine. As many as 9,417 of the targeted 26,377 revenue staff members and 2,414 of the targeted 7,927 Municipal Administration have been covered so far.

Meanwhile, the number of active coronavirus cases came down to 104 in the two coastal districts as only eight new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate is 99.04% in the region. The toll remained static at 1,087 with Prakasam district accounting for 580 deaths and SPSR Nellore district for 507 deaths.