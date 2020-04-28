Policemen in E. Godavari campaign for Punjab SI

Responding to the call given by Punjab police, East Godavari Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi on Monday led the ‘I’m Harjeet Singh’ campaign by changing his name badge with Mr. Singh’s for the entire day on duty, extending solidarity to the Sub-Inspector for his bravery.
On April 12, a gang had chopped off Mr. Singh’s hand while he was on duty to implement the lockdown in Patiala.
The officer had to undergo two medical surgeries later.
In an official release, East Godavari police authorities confirmed that all the senior officials joined the campaign by changing their name badge to that of Mr. Singh.
ASP (Operations) Arif Hafeez and ASP (Administration) K. Kumar were among those who participated.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.