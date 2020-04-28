Policemen in E. Godavari campaign for Punjab SI

Responding to the call given by Punjab police, East Godavari Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi on Monday led the ‘I’m Harjeet Singh’ campaign by changing his name badge with Mr. Singh’s for the entire day on duty, extending solidarity to the Sub-Inspector for his bravery.

On April 12, a gang had chopped off Mr. Singh’s hand while he was on duty to implement the lockdown in Patiala.

The officer had to undergo two medical surgeries later.

In an official release, East Godavari police authorities confirmed that all the senior officials joined the campaign by changing their name badge to that of Mr. Singh.

ASP (Operations) Arif Hafeez and ASP (Administration) K. Kumar were among those who participated.