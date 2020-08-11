Policeman risks life to save drowning youth

A head constable named G. Prabhakara Rao jumped into the Gowthami river to save a youth at Jonnada village in East Godavari district on Tuesday.
The youth, identified as Erra Ramesh (25), had slipped and fell into the river while standing on a bridge.
Some truck drivers had thrown a long rope into the water for the youth to hold on to, but he was unable to come near it and was on the verge of drowning.
Mr. Prabhakara Rao, posted at the Alamuru police station, was on his way to court when he reached the bridge and saw what was going on. Without hesitation, the policeman jumped into the waters, grabbed the rope and swam towards the youth.
The truck drivers standing atop the bridge steadfastly held on to the rope while Mr. Prabhakara Rao held the youth close to him and managed to pull him ashore.
Mr. Ramesh, hailing from Angara village in Kapileswaram mandal, was initially in shock after the incident and soon recovered after being administered first aid, and is now in a stable condition, police said.
