Policeman on COVID-19 duty dies in Anantapur

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Police, S. Habibullah (51), who was on COVID-19 duty in Parigi police station limits in Anantapur district, died due to ill health. He is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

The State Government announced an ex gratia of ₹50 lakh to the bereaved family on Sunday.

The ASI, a resident of Hindupur, was posted at Parigi police station for several years. He fell ill 20 days ago and the officials advised him complete rest. However, Habibullah, joined duty a few days back and was posted at the Konapuram picket.

On April 16, the ASI again fell ill and his family shifted him to the Government Headquarters Hospital at Hindupur, and later to KIMS Savera COVID-19 Hospital, where he tested negative for coronavirus. He died while being shifted to Bengaluru for better treatment the next day.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Director General of Police D. Gautam Sawang expressed their condolences to Habibullah’s family members. Mr. Jagan announced an ex gratia of ₹50 lakh to Habibullah’s family. The same rule (in sanctioning ex gratia) would apply to doctors, sanitation staff, police and other employees who are on the frontlines against COVID-19 emergency duties in the State, officials said in a release on Sunday.