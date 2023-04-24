ADVERTISEMENT

Police warn against installing electric snares in fields

April 24, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

Superintendent of police (SP) Y. Rishant Reddy and Deputy SP (Palamaner) N. Sudhakar Reddy warned that criminal action would be taken against those who installed live power cables in and around agricultural fields either to protect their crops from wild animals or to poach small game.

They said such snares, which poachers installed by drawing power from the 11-KV power lines in the fields, resulted in the electrocution of many innocent people.

A couple, T. Munendra and Biramma of Malenattam village in Ramasamudram mandal, who worked as farmhands in Erraganganna Palli village of Shettipet panchayat, were electrocuted when they came into contact with live power cables kept for wild boars.

In the last five years, around 12 innocent people lost their lives in Palamaner sub-division. To prevent this, details of about 96 people who committed this crime had been collected by village women police from all mandals under the Palamaneru sub-division. All of them would be bound over before the mandal executive magistrate.

Legal action would be taken against anyone who knowingly committed this offense under Section 304(ii) of the IPC, the officials said.

