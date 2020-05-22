Police use drone cameras to keep an eye on public

Vizianagaram SP B. Raja Kumari asking youngsters to wear masks in public places.

VIZIANAGARAM

22 May 2020 23:25 IST

Those not wearing masks are being identified and penalised

The police department is using drone cameras to monitor people’s movement in public places such as Rythu Bazaar, GT Road and Clock Tower areas. The department is identifying those who are not following COVID-19 protocol, such as maintaining social distancing and wearing masks.

Superintendent of Police B. Raja Kumari is taking ‘special classes’ for youngsters and others who are being seen in public without wearing masks in spite of repeated announcements by the police.

Advertising

Advertising

“Wearing masks is very important as people’s movement in public places has increased significantly due to the relaxations allowed in Lockdown 4.0,” Ms. Raja Kumari said, adding that the department would not hesitate to impose fines on those violating protocol. Meanwhile, she distributed sunglasses and hats to police personnel to protect themselves from the sun. She said that all the officials and police personnel would be rewarded suitably for working relentlessly to ensure that the lockdown was implemented.