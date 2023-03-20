Police urged to take action against youth causing trouble at fuel bunks in Vizianagaram

March 20, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Vizianagaram Petroleum Dealers Association President G. Nagireddy on Monday urged police to take strict action against youth who cause trouble at fuel stations when asked to pay for the fuel. Speaking at a press conference, he said three youth from Jonnaguddi area recently attacked the staff of BPCL fuel bunk at APSRTC complex in Balaji junction. He said some of the youth also verbally abused women staff. “We lodged a complaint at One Town police station over the recent incident. Police have to take action against the culprits to prevent such incidents,” Mr. Nagireddy added. Association members R. Nagendra Varma, Ketala Rohit, Jai Babu, Venkatesh and others were present during the presser.