Police urge VMC officials to remove encroachments from roads in Vijayawada

Traffic Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) A.V.L. Prasanna Kumar, on October 24 (Thursday) discussed the traffic problems with Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner (VMC) Commissioner H.M. Dhyanachandra.

Following the directions of Police Commissioner S.V. Rajashekar Babu, the traffic police met the VMC Commissioner and sought his cooperation to ensure free flow of vehicular traffic at various places and check road accidents.

The ADCP requested the VMC Commissioner to remove encroachments on pavements and roads at Governorpet, Krishnalanka, Gandhinagar and Patamata areas.

The traffic police have appealed to the VMC officials to take measures to widen the road at Ramavarappadu Ring Road. They urged the officials to shift the road divider cutting near Marg Krishnaiah Hotel to the NTR Circle.

The police also urged the VMC officials to allow free left at the Benz Circle (towards Eluru Road) into service road and arrange new cabins for traffic police at the junctions.

Mr. Dhyanachandra assured to visit the places and take measures as suggested by the traffic police, the police said in a release.

