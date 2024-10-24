ADVERTISEMENT

Police urge VMC officials to remove encroachments from roads in Vijayawada

Published - October 24, 2024 08:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

ADCP Prasanna Kumar requests the VMC Commissioner to widen roads and set up cabins for traffic police personnel

The Hindu Bureau

.A. police personnel regulating the traffic at a junction where the signals are not functional, in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Traffic Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) A.V.L. Prasanna Kumar, on October 24 (Thursday) discussed the traffic problems with Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner (VMC) Commissioner H.M. Dhyanachandra.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the directions of Police Commissioner S.V. Rajashekar Babu, the traffic police met the VMC Commissioner and sought his cooperation to ensure free flow of vehicular traffic at various places and check road accidents.

The ADCP requested the VMC Commissioner to remove encroachments on pavements and roads at Governorpet, Krishnalanka, Gandhinagar and Patamata areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

The traffic police have appealed to the VMC officials to take measures to widen the road at Ramavarappadu Ring Road. They urged the officials to shift the road divider cutting near Marg Krishnaiah Hotel to the NTR Circle.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The police also urged the VMC officials to allow free left at the Benz Circle (towards Eluru Road) into service road and arrange new cabins for traffic police at the junctions.

Mr. Dhyanachandra assured to visit the places and take measures as suggested by the traffic police, the police said in a release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US