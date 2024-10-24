GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police urge VMC officials to remove encroachments from roads in Vijayawada

ADCP Prasanna Kumar requests the VMC Commissioner to widen roads and set up cabins for traffic police personnel

Published - October 24, 2024 08:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
.A. police personnel regulating the traffic at a junction where the signals are not functional, in Vijayawada on Thursday.

.A. police personnel regulating the traffic at a junction where the signals are not functional, in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Traffic Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) A.V.L. Prasanna Kumar, on October 24 (Thursday) discussed the traffic problems with Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner (VMC) Commissioner H.M. Dhyanachandra.

Following the directions of Police Commissioner S.V. Rajashekar Babu, the traffic police met the VMC Commissioner and sought his cooperation to ensure free flow of vehicular traffic at various places and check road accidents.

The ADCP requested the VMC Commissioner to remove encroachments on pavements and roads at Governorpet, Krishnalanka, Gandhinagar and Patamata areas.

The traffic police have appealed to the VMC officials to take measures to widen the road at Ramavarappadu Ring Road. They urged the officials to shift the road divider cutting near Marg Krishnaiah Hotel to the NTR Circle.

The police also urged the VMC officials to allow free left at the Benz Circle (towards Eluru Road) into service road and arrange new cabins for traffic police at the junctions.

Mr. Dhyanachandra assured to visit the places and take measures as suggested by the traffic police, the police said in a release.

Published - October 24, 2024 08:34 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / traffic

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.