Police urge injured Maoists to surrender

Around three to four Maoists are learnt to have been injured in the recent exchanges of fire that took place between security forces and the ultras on Sunday and Monday at Gummarevulu and Pemalagondi in GK Veedhi mandal, police officials said.

The Visakhapatnam Rural Police urged the injured Maoists to lay down their arms and join the mainstream in order to avail medical treatment.

Chintapalle ASP Satish Kumar said that there were about 15 Maoists at a camp near Madigamallu-Kondajartha forest area in Gummarevulu panchayat in GK Veedhi mandal, where the first encounter took place on Sunday. Thereafter, the Maoists scattered from the camp.

While three Maoists Ajay, Budri and Bimala were killed, three or four Maoists were reportedly injured on Sunday. In the second encounter, Ramesh and Bhuma were killed near Pemalagondi on Monday.

“We believe that the injured are still hiding in the forest area, while the others might have escaped. We urge them to come out and we assure protection and good treatment,” Mr. Satish said.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the five dead Maoists, who hail from Chhattisgarh, have been kept in the mortuary at Narsipatnam area hospital. So far, there have been no claimants for any of the bodies.

“As per law, we shall wait for 72 hours. Then, we will bury the bodies. If we get some information from the claimants or family members of the slain Maoists, we shall put the burial process on hold for some more time,” the ASP said, adding that operations are still on.