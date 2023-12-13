ADVERTISEMENT

Police urge bank managers to step up security measures

December 13, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - MADANAPALLE

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy SP K. Kesappa holding a meeting with bank managers in Madanalalle of Annamayya district on Wednesday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (SP) K. Kesappa urged the managers of various banks in the Madanapalle division of Annamayya district to step up the security measures in their respective banks.

The Deputy SP held a meeting with the managers here on Wednesday, where he delved into the effective measures to be taken to prevent crimes. “Every bank manager must submit an audit report, CCTV cameras must be installed on the roads in and around the banks, strong room alarms must be checked every day, arms fitness certificates of security guards at banks and ATMS must be submitted to the area police promptly. Photos of criminals related to attention diversion should also be displayed in front of every bank and posters relating to cyber crimes should be displayed to alert customers. ” he said.

He further urged the bank staff to practice caution while carrying cash to combat ‘attention diversion gangs’. “Also keep a special vigil on appraisers working in your branches. Verify bio-data and antecedents of outsourcing employees,” Mr. Kesappa said, adding that the staff should be wary of the movement of strangers approaching the bank.

