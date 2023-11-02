ADVERTISEMENT

Police unearth liquor dump on A.P.-Telangana border

November 02, 2023 12:43 pm | Updated 12:52 pm IST - NANDIGAMA

NDPL of Telangana and different brands of AP seized, says ACP K. Janardhan Naidu

The Hindu Bureau

The NTR Commissionerate Police unearthed a liquor dump at Anasagaram village in Nandigama mandal in NTR District on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

On a tip-off the team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police, K. Janardhan Naidu and Nandigama Town CI Haneesh unearthed the liquor dump.

Following the directions of Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata and DCP Ajita Vajendla, police conducted a raid on Anasagaram village outskirts and recovered 90 Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL) of Telangana and 10 liquor bottles of various brands of AP.

A woman, B. Nagamani, of the village dug a tunnel and had stored the liquor stock, said Mr. Haneesh on Thursday. Police are trying to find out whether Nagamani was involved in similar cases earlier, the CI said.

“We are investigating on the sources of the stocks and the smugglers from the neighbouring State,” Mr. Janardhan Naidu said.

