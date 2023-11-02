HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police unearth liquor dump on A.P.-Telangana border

NDPL of Telangana and different brands of AP seized, says ACP K. Janardhan Naidu

November 02, 2023 12:43 pm | Updated 12:52 pm IST - NANDIGAMA

The Hindu Bureau

The NTR Commissionerate Police unearthed a liquor dump at Anasagaram village in Nandigama mandal in NTR District on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

On a tip-off the team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police, K. Janardhan Naidu and Nandigama Town CI Haneesh unearthed the liquor dump.

Following the directions of Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata and DCP Ajita Vajendla, police conducted a raid on Anasagaram village outskirts and recovered 90 Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL) of Telangana and 10 liquor bottles of various brands of AP.

A woman, B. Nagamani, of the village dug a tunnel and had stored the liquor stock, said Mr. Haneesh on Thursday. Police are trying to find out whether Nagamani was involved in similar cases earlier, the CI said.

“We are investigating on the sources of the stocks and the smugglers from the neighbouring State,” Mr. Janardhan Naidu said.

Related Topics

law enforcement / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.