Police unbiased in filing cases in Kuppam incidents: Deputy SP

Deputy SP C.M. Gangaiah addressing the media at Palamaner in Chittoor district on Monday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy SP (Palamaner sub-division) C. M. Gangaiah on Monday said that the police had acted “legally and impartially” in filing cases against the cadres of both the ruling YSR Congress Party and the Telugu Desam Party in connection with sporadic violence and stone-pelting incidents that took place during TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to Kuppam from August 24 to 26.

Speaking to the media at Palamaner, the Deputy SP said that based on the information and complaints received by them, three cases were registered against the Telugu Desam Party cadres at Ramakuppam police station and one case against an activist of the YSRCP. “According to the FIR, names of 21 persons were registered. More people are likely to be identified,” he said.

Mr. Gangaiah said that in Kuppam Urban Police Station, three cases were registered against Telugu Desam Party cadres and two against the YSRCP cadres. A total of 32 names were registered in these cases, while some more would be identified soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On the cases registered against the YSRCP cadres, 26 were identified as the accused. In all the cases, information from the hospitals, where the injured were being treated, was also received. The victims came directly to the police station to file their complaints,” the police officer said.