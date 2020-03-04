Police turn good Samaritans,reach out to destitute people

TIRUPATI

04 March 2020 01:15 IST

They arrange shelter and provide food and clothing

In a novel initiative, the police department decided to reach out to the orphaned and destitute people living on the streets and provide them shelter and a decent living.

After two similar initiatives, Superintendent of Police (Tirupati Urban) A. Ramesh Reddy once again went out on a walk to reach out to the footpath dwellers in front of SVR Ruia Government General Hospital and interacted with them on Tuesday.

On finding out that many of them had either been thrown out or parted ways from their family members, the police roped in Amma Vodi Seva Sangham, a voluntary organisation, to get their heads and beards shaven and also gave them a bath. New clothing and food was provided to them on the spot.

“Nobody is an orphan by birth, it is the circumstance that makes one so,” Mr. Reddy said, urging the denizens to reach out to such destitute people in their midst. “We could be one of them in future, if we do not spread human values,” he said.

On the news being spread like wild fire in the social media about NCOV, Mr. Reddy paid a visit to the Ruia hospital for studying the ground situation. After interacting with the medical personnel and inspecting the arrangements in place to handle such cases, he called upon people not to press the panic button and also to observe restraint while spreading such unverified news.