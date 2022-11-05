Andhra Pradesh

Police train tribal youth for recruitment tests under Giri Nestham scheme

Polavaram MLA Tellam Balaraju and Eluru Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh inaugurated a two-month police training programme for various police posts under the aegis of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) at K.R. Puram on November 5 (Saturday).

As part of the initiative under the Giri Nestham scheme, the first batch comprising 82 candidates will be groomed for physical and written tests, the organisers said.

Participating in the programme, Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sarma said, “the first batch of candidates belong to the tribal communities who have been selected for the programme through screening. The professional training will help them during the recruitment tests.”

The candidates for the training have been selected from Buttayagudem, Polavaram, Jeelugumilli, Velerpadu and Kukkunuru mandals. The candidates have also been provided accommodation facility.


