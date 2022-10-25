Police to take safety precautions at beaches in Bapatla district during Kartika Masam

Ten persons have died in two incidents at Suryalanka beach in last one month; SP asks officials to intensify patrolling and put up warning boards

Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal, right, reviewing the security arrangements at beaches in the district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Ten persons have died in two incidents at Suryalanka beach in last one month; SP asks officials to intensify patrolling and put up warning boards

Bapatla district Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal has asked the officers to take all precautions along the coast for the safety of devotees during the Kartika Masam, which begins from October 26.

He asked the DSPs, CIs and SIs to divide the beach areas into sectors and maintain a strict vigil along the coast as many devotees throng the beaches to take a holy dip during the auspicious month.

Addressing a a review meeting in the District Police Headquarters on Tuesday, Mr. Vakul asked Additional SP P. Mahesh, Bapatla Deputy Superintendent of Police A. Srinivasa Rao and Chirala DSP P. Srikanth and Marine Inspector Subba Rao, to deploy the necessary force at beaches as a precautionary measure during the Kartika Masam.

Expressing concern over drowning of ten youths in two incidents at the Suryalanka beach in the last one month, the SP asked the officers to step up security along the coast, put up warning boards, police pickets and intensify patrolling on the beaches.

“Ten expert swimmers have been deployed at the Suryalanka beach, and the number will be enhanced. Besides, tom-tom, CCTVs and control rooms will be set up to monitor the devotees round-the-clock,” the SP said.

He asked Special Branch DSP A. Srinivas and Bapatla Rural CI G. Venugopal Reddy to arrange ropes and life jackets, boats in emergency at Suryalanka and Vodela Revu.

Necessary electrification and parking lots should be arranged, and the swimmers and patrolling police should caution the devotees through public addressing systems, Mr. Vakul Jindal said.

Apart from beaches, security should be enhanced along the coast, the SP said and appealed to the devotees to cooperate with the police officials.