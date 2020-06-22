Police to take legal opinion on YSRCP MP’s complaint

The police are taking legal opinion on the complaint lodged by YSRCP Narsapuram Member of Parliament Kanumuru Raghu Ramakrishna Raju, that some persons were targeting him and that there was a threat to his life.

The MP’s personal assistant, K.U. Krishna Varma, lodged a complaint with West Godavari Superintendent of Police K. Narayan Naik, on Sunday alleging that some ruling party activists made “threatening comments” against the MP, and sought action against the protesters who burnt the effigies of Mr. Ramakrishna Raju, a few days ago.

The MP reportedly had a verbal duel over implementation of some State government schemes and other decisions with the party cadre a few days ago.

Protesting against the MP’s statement, some local youth burnt the effigies of Mr. Ramakrishna Raju in Undi, Akiveedu, Tadepalligudem and Achanta in the district.

“Though police were present at the spot, nobody tried to stop the protesters. The party activists with the support of some leaders, burnt my effigies and threatened to kill me. They even threatened attack me if I entered my constituency,” the MP alleged.

Despite complaints lodged in the police stations concerned, no cases have been registered so far, Mr. Ramakrishna Raju alleged.

‘Inquiry ordered’

“We gave full protection to the MP, and we are ready to step up security further. As regarding complaints lodged in the police stations, an inquiry has been ordered,” a senior police officer told The Hindu on Monday.