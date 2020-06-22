Police to take legal opinion on YSRCP MP’s complaint

The police are taking legal opinion on the complaint lodged by YSRCP Narsapuram Member of Parliament Kanumuru Raghu Ramakrishna Raju, that some persons were targeting him and that there was a threat to his life.
The MP’s personal assistant, K.U. Krishna Varma, lodged a complaint with West Godavari Superintendent of Police K. Narayan Naik, on Sunday alleging that some ruling party activists made “threatening comments” against the MP, and sought action against the protesters who burnt the effigies of Mr. Ramakrishna Raju, a few days ago.
The MP reportedly had a verbal duel over implementation of some State government schemes and other decisions with the party cadre a few days ago.
Protesting against the MP’s statement, some local youth burnt the effigies of Mr. Ramakrishna Raju in Undi, Akiveedu, Tadepalligudem and Achanta in the district.
“Though police were present at the spot, nobody tried to stop the protesters. The party activists with the support of some leaders, burnt my effigies and threatened to kill me. They even threatened attack me if I entered my constituency,” the MP alleged.
Despite complaints lodged in the police stations concerned, no cases have been registered so far, Mr. Ramakrishna Raju alleged.
‘Inquiry ordered’
“We gave full protection to the MP, and we are ready to step up security further. As regarding complaints lodged in the police stations, an inquiry has been ordered,” a senior police officer told The Hindu on Monday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath