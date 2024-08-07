Police to take a tough stance to curb ganja menace near educational institutions: Madanapalle DSP

Madanapalle Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Durbar Kondaiah Naidu announced the prohibition of all tobacco products and sale of ganja through heightened vigilance at educational institutions. Speaking at a press conference in the DSP office here on Wednesday, Mr. Kondaiah Naidu underscored the importance of special policing initiatives in Madanapalle police sub-division to safeguard the youth.

The sale of cigarettes, ganja, and intoxicants in the proximity of schools and colleges has been strictly prohibited, with traders being warned of criminal repercussions for illegal sales. “For students grappling with substance abuse, a three-stage intervention process has been outlined, encompassing counselling, parental involvement and if necessary, legal action leading to imprisonment,” the DSP said.

The DSP further called for a rigorous approach to combat smuggling activities involving ganja, liquor, and sand, emphasising that no offenders would be exempt from prosecution. He stressed that field personnel adhere to proper investigative procedures and utilise technology to expedite case resolutions and ensure swift conviction for offenders. “Strengthening surveillance mechanisms and halting the smuggling of ganja, liquor and the production of illicit liquor should be prioritised,” DSP said.

Kondaiah Naidu informed the police personnel in the division to collaborate on raids targeting contraband-related activities at the border checkposts, with a call for scrutiny of suspicious vehicles to thwart the illegal transportation of liquor and ganja.

