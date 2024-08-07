GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police to take a tough stance to curb ganja menace near educational institutions: Madanapalle DSP

For students grappling with substance abuse, a three-stage intervention process has been outlined, encompassing counselling, parental involvement and if necessary, legal action leading to imprisonment, says Durbar Kondaiah Naidu

Published - August 07, 2024 07:31 pm IST - MADANAPALLE

The Hindu Bureau
DSP D. Kondaiah Naidu addressing a press conference at Madanapalle in Annamayya district on Wednesday.

DSP D. Kondaiah Naidu addressing a press conference at Madanapalle in Annamayya district on Wednesday.

Madanapalle Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Durbar Kondaiah Naidu announced the prohibition of all tobacco products and sale of ganja through heightened vigilance at educational institutions. Speaking at a press conference in the DSP office here on Wednesday, Mr. Kondaiah Naidu underscored the importance of special policing initiatives in Madanapalle police sub-division to safeguard the youth.

The sale of cigarettes, ganja, and intoxicants in the proximity of schools and colleges has been strictly prohibited, with traders being warned of criminal repercussions for illegal sales. “For students grappling with substance abuse, a three-stage intervention process has been outlined, encompassing counselling, parental involvement and if necessary, legal action leading to imprisonment,” the DSP said.

The DSP further called for a rigorous approach to combat smuggling activities involving ganja, liquor, and sand, emphasising that no offenders would be exempt from prosecution. He stressed that field personnel adhere to proper investigative procedures and utilise technology to expedite case resolutions and ensure swift conviction for offenders. “Strengthening surveillance mechanisms and halting the smuggling of ganja, liquor and the production of illicit liquor should be prioritised,” DSP said.

Kondaiah Naidu informed the police personnel in the division to collaborate on raids targeting contraband-related activities at the border checkposts, with a call for scrutiny of suspicious vehicles to thwart the illegal transportation of liquor and ganja.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.