Police to support plasma therapy campaign

VIJAYAWADA

01 August 2020 23:31 IST

Personnel who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma

Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang on Saturday said that the police will support the plasma donors’ campaign taken up by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Police personnel who have contracted the virus and recovered will support the plasma therapy to help save COVID-19 patients, Mr. Sawang said on Saturday.

Speaking at a virtual workshop jointly organised by the A.P. Police and Apollo Hospitals from the A.P. Police Headquarters, the DGP said that as many as 3,600 police personnel of different ranks were infected with COVID-19, of which 893 recovered and resumed their duties.

Dr. K. Hari Prasad, president Apollo Group (Hospitals Division), in his inaugural address explained how a team of expert doctors were treating patients and observing patients and different case studies across the world.

Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs), Superintendents of Police (SPs), Additional SPs, and doctors who were treating the policemen suffering from coronavirus in different districts attended the webinar.

Sai Harinath, a doctor, while explaining the symptoms in infected patients, gave tips to the policemen on prevention and treatment. Dr. K. Subba Reddy elucidated on symptomatic and asymptomatic cases and the need for retesting the patients after 17 days.

Another doctor, Vishnu Rao, gave a presentation on paediatric and pregnant women patients. A team of doctors from Dr. Rangaraya Medical College, Kakinada, participated in the virtual meeting.

Earlier, Mr. Sawang launched a Police COVID-19 Helpline and patients can dial 18005323100 for online treatment.

Additional DGP (Law and Order) Ravi Shankar Ayyannar, IG (Welfare) P.V.S. Ramakrishna, IG (Training) N. Sanjay, DIG (Technical Services) G. Pala Raju and other officers participated.