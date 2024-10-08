ADVERTISEMENT

Police to step up security at Kanaka Durga temple on ‘Mula Nakshatram’ Day

Published - October 08, 2024 07:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister to present silk robes to the deity on the auspicious day, about two lakh devotees are expected to visit the temple on the seventh day of Navarathri Utsavams, says Police Commissioner

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Priest offering ‘harati’ to processional deity decked up Sri Mahalakshmi Devi during the ongoing Dasara festival at Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Devotees waited in long queues on Tuesday for the darshan of the deity at the Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Police plan to step up security on Mula Nakshatram Day on Wednesday, October 9, when more than 2 lakh devotees are expected to visit the Goddess Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri.

Director General of Police Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao visited the temple on Tuesday and directed the officers to arrange tight security for Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to the temple scheduled at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Mr. Naidu will present pattu vastrams (silk robes) to the deity on Wednesday, said Police Commissioner S.V. Rajashekar Babu.

“About 6,000 police personnel, including IPS officers, Additional SPs and Deputy Superintendents of Police, were deployed for Dasara Utsavams bandobast,” Mr. Babu said.

“Security will be beefed up from Vinayaka temple, en-route the queue lines, ghat road, and the temple as many devotees will throng the temple on Mula Nakshatram Day,” he said, adding that patrolling has been intensified in and around the temple to avoid any untoward incidents.

