GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police to step up security at Kanaka Durga temple on ‘Mula Nakshatram’ Day

Chief Minister to present silk robes to the deity on the auspicious day, about two lakh devotees are expected to visit the temple on the seventh day of Navarathri Utsavams, says Police Commissioner

Published - October 08, 2024 07:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Priest offering ‘harati’ to processional deity decked up Sri Mahalakshmi Devi during the ongoing Dasara festival at Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Priest offering ‘harati’ to processional deity decked up Sri Mahalakshmi Devi during the ongoing Dasara festival at Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Devotees waited in long queues on Tuesday for the darshan of the deity at the Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada.

Devotees waited in long queues on Tuesday for the darshan of the deity at the Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Police plan to step up security on Mula Nakshatram Day on Wednesday, October 9, when more than 2 lakh devotees are expected to visit the Goddess Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri.

Director General of Police Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao visited the temple on Tuesday and directed the officers to arrange tight security for Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to the temple scheduled at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Mr. Naidu will present pattu vastrams (silk robes) to the deity on Wednesday, said Police Commissioner S.V. Rajashekar Babu.

“About 6,000 police personnel, including IPS officers, Additional SPs and Deputy Superintendents of Police, were deployed for Dasara Utsavams bandobast,” Mr. Babu said.

“Security will be beefed up from Vinayaka temple, en-route the queue lines, ghat road, and the temple as many devotees will throng the temple on Mula Nakshatram Day,” he said, adding that patrolling has been intensified in and around the temple to avoid any untoward incidents.

Published - October 08, 2024 07:21 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / festivals / security measures

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.