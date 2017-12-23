Police to step up efforts to prevent suicides in IIIT

The Krishna district police have swung into action to address ‘suicidal tendencies’ among the students of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (IIIT) at Nuzvid. Since 2014, six students committed suicide here, including four in 2017 alone, and a majority of them have reportedly ended their life owing to ‘academic stress’.

“Counselling by us helped two girls overcome suicidal tendency in the current academic year. This has given us hope that we will be able to address the issue on the IIIT campus,” Nuzvid Deputy Superintendent of Police V. Srinivas said. “The police are at call when they need our services, including counselling. We have planned to be in touch with the student community on the campus in order to build friendly relations with them. Activities like police-student sports meet are providing a relief to the students from their academic activity,” added Mr. Srinivas.

Counsellors on campus

On the other hand, Nuzvid IIIT Director V. Venkata Dasu told The Hindu that several students have utilised the services of the counsellors on the campus. “Those who resorted to extreme steps reportedly did not wish to share their problems. There are two counsellors available to students round the clock. Students are being encouraged to communicate with officials at all levels, from the Director to the heads of departments and counsellors,” he said.

Speaking to The Hindu, Superintendent of Police Sarvasresth Tripathy said that police would play a key role in addressing the suicidal tendency among students through various means, including counselling and special activities on the campus. “We have joined our hands with the IIIT authorities to address the issue. There is a need for intensified efforts,” added Mr. Tripathy.