Police to serve notice on TDP spokesperson Pattabhi Ram

KAKINADA

09 October 2021 00:33 IST

‘Share evidence on Kakinada’s link with heroin seizure at Mundra’

Eluru Range Deputy Inspector-General K.V. Mohana Rao on Friday said a notice would be served on TDP national spokesperson K. Pattabhi Ram asking him to share evidence pertaining to the remarks he had allegedly made linking Kakinada city with the seizure of heroin at Mundra port.

Meanwhile, the Kakinada police served a notice on TDP leader Dhulipalla Narendra for his remarks that attempted to link the fire accident on a fishing boat on September 16 with the heroin seizure case.

Legal action

In a joint press conference with East Godavari Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu here, Mr. Mohana Rao said legal action would be initiated against Mr. Pattabhi Ram and Mr. Narendra if they failed to share evidences.

Advertising

Advertising

“The recent activities of the two leaders, including the press conferences they addressed, are an attempt to defame the State and disturb the peaceful living conditions in Kakinada city,” Mr. Mohana Rao said.

The DIG said there was no evidence of the presence of heroin on the fishing boat that gutted in the Buckingham Canal.

Trespas case

Meanwhile, the Kakinada Port police registered ‘criminal trespass’ cases against Peddapuram MLA N. Chinarajappa, former MLA V. Kondababu, Mr. Pattabhi Ram, and others for entering the Kakinada deep seaport.

“On October 6, the group of TDP leaders entered the deep seaport area without prior permission as part of their campaign on the heroin case,” said Mr. Mohana Rao.