Police to seek help of rly. officials to probe illegal entry of Bangladeshi immigrants

VIJAYAWADA

06 July 2021 01:09 IST

‘Footage of the CCTV cameras installed at railway stations will be examined’

The Rajahmahendravaram Police and its Vijayawada counterpart investigating the illegal entry of eight Bangladeshi nationals into the country are planning to take the help of Indian Railways to track the movements of the arrested persons.

The police apprehended eight Bangladeshis from Bagerhat district and other places who were travelling in the Howrah Chennai Mail and Howrah-Vascodama Amaravati Express trains from the railway stations in Vijayawada and Rajamahendravaram.

Advertising

Advertising

“Four illegal immigrants, identified as Mohammad Hassan, Inderlal Khan, Hyder Ali Khan and Saifulla Shaik, allegedly had booked their tickets in the Kolkata railway station. We are trying to scan the CCTV footage to ascertain who had booked the tickets for them,” said an investigation officer.

Satyanarayanapuram in-charge CI S.V.V. Lakshmi Narayana said all the four Bangladeshis had valid train tickets booked manually.

The four Bangladeshis had got their tickets booked up to Palasa in Srikakulam district, but they travelled up to Rajamahendravaram station.

The fellow passengers who had reserved their tickets from Palasa in the same coach had an argument with the illegal immigrants when they did not vacate their seats.

Eluru Range DIG K.V. Mohan Rao said that police would verify the CCTV footage based on the date and time mentioned on the tickets.

Rajahmundry Special Branch (SB) DSP D. Srinivas Reddy said that one of the arrested Bangladeshi national possessed a fake Aadhar card with Uttar Pradesh address.

“The Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP) and the police are investigating the case from all angles,” he said.

Meanwhile, the police have sounded an alert in the bus and railway stations and other public places in the State, after the arrests of the Bangladeshi nationals.