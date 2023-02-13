ADVERTISEMENT

Police to provide free food to petitioners at Spandana programme

February 13, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - MACHILIPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Superintendent of Police P. Joshua launching a free-food initiative for those attending Spandana programme at district police headquarters in Machilipatnam on Monday

Superintendent of Police (SP) P. Josuha on Monday launched an initiative to provide free food to petitioners who visit the district police headquarters during the ‘Spandana’ programme.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP said that many from far off places visited the district police headquarters to submit their petitions. “Since the petitioners come from villages and often wait till noon, food has been arranged for them. Visitors can meet the officers after lunch,” Mr. Joshua said.

During ‘Spandana’ programme, police receive complaints related to land, family disputes, financial problems, harassment and others, Mr. Joshua said adding that the complaints were being sent to police stations concerned for necessary action.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US