Police to provide free food to petitioners at Spandana programme

February 13, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - MACHILIPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Superintendent of Police P. Joshua launching a free-food initiative for those attending Spandana programme at district police headquarters in Machilipatnam on Monday

Superintendent of Police (SP) P. Josuha on Monday launched an initiative to provide free food to petitioners who visit the district police headquarters during the ‘Spandana’ programme.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP said that many from far off places visited the district police headquarters to submit their petitions. “Since the petitioners come from villages and often wait till noon, food has been arranged for them. Visitors can meet the officers after lunch,” Mr. Joshua said.

During ‘Spandana’ programme, police receive complaints related to land, family disputes, financial problems, harassment and others, Mr. Joshua said adding that the complaints were being sent to police stations concerned for necessary action.

