Police to probe alleged false case, torture of Bollywood actor in A.P.’s NTR district

She alleged that a police team had brought her and her family members to Vijayawada and tortured them, before sending them in judicial remand in February, within hours of a local political leader filing a complaint against her for alleged land grabbing and extortion

Published - August 29, 2024 09:02 pm IST

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

A Mumbai-based Bollywood actor and a doctor by profession alleged that the Ibrahimpatnam police of the NTR Police Commissionerate had filed a false case against her and her family members and arrested them in February this year.

A team of police personnel who visited Mumbai, picked up the family, brought them to Vijayawada and remanded them to judicial custody within hours of receiving the complaint, the victim alleged.

Following a complaint lodged by a political party leader, K.V.R. Vidyasagar, that the actor had created forged documents to grab a piece of land located near Jaggaiahpet and extorted ₹5 lakh, the Ibrahimpatnam police registered a case on February 2, 2024.

The Home Minister, Vangalapudi Anitha, told the media that the police received an online complaint on the alleged false case and torture. An inquiry had been ordered into the allegations, she said.

It was alleged that a 15-member police team headed by an IPS officer of the NTR Commissionerate had gone to Mumbai, picked up the actor, her father, a retired Navy officer, her mother, a retired bank official, and other family members.

The police had detained and allegedly tortured them before producing them in a court. They were sent to the Vijayawada jail for judicial remand, the actor alleged in a complaint lodged with the then NTR Police Commissioner.

She alleged that the complainant, who pretended to be a film producer, accused her of creating fake documents and extortion, though neither she nor her family members had ever visited Andhra Pradesh.

The NTR Police Commissioner, S.V. Rajasekhar Babu, told The Hindu on Thursday that an inquiry had been ordered into the allegations of the actor.

“The Central Crime Station (CCS) Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), K. Sravanthi Roy, will conduct an inquiry into the case. The ACP has been ordered to submit a report at the earliest,” he said.

Meanwhile, the police are planning to meet the actor and record her statement on Friday, it is learnt.

“We have ordered a preliminary inquiry into the allegations made by the victim. No action has been taken against any investigation officer involved in the case so far,” the Police Commissioner added.

Nani alleges conspiracy

Meanwhile, former Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said that the government was trying to implicate the names of some leaders of the previous government in the case. “This is nothing but a conspiracy to harass political rivals,” Mr. Nani alleged.

