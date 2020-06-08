Police to open first rowdy sheet on a woman in city

Rajulapudi SrinivasVIJAYAWADA

08 June 2020 23:17 IST

Padmavathi was allegedly involved in three cases, including an attempt to murder case

The city police will open the first woman rowdy sheet against Koduri Padmavathi, who is reportedly involved in three cases in Penamaluru and Patamata police station limits.

A resident of Ramalayam Veedhi, Sanathnagar, under Penamaluru police station limits, Padmavathi, was allegedly involved in two cases in 2012. She was allegedly involved in an attempt to murder case at Thotavaari Veedhi, Patamata, that took place on May 31.

Her son, K. Manikanta alias Pandu, is prime accused in the murder case, while Padmavathi has also been named as an accused in the same case, the police said.

Police Commissioner Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala said 24 persons involved in the group clash, attempt to murder and murder cases at Patamata had been arrested so far, and a few more would be arrested soon.

“In all, 417 rowdy sheeters and 497 trouble mongers, involved in various anti-social activities, are staying in Vijayawada Police Commissionerate limits,” the Police Commissioner said on Monday.

“We are planning to extern a few accused in the fresh cases. Already seven rowdy elements were externed from Vijayawada Police Commissionerate,” Mr. Tirumala Rao said.

If police invoke PD Act and extern Padmavathi, she will be first woman to face the Act and externment for involving in criminal activities in the city, a police officer said.

“Police are probing the role of Manikanta’s mother in the group clash that led to the murder in Patamata recently. Padmavathi allegedly abetted the crime and incited violence. Instructions have been given to the police concerned and intelligence sleuths to probe on her activities,” the Police Commissioner said.