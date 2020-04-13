Police to issue emergency transport passes

The government has decided to issue emergency passes for transportation in the State. The decision has been taken to avoid trouble to those who need to travel, said Director-General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang.
Passes will be issued to persons and vehicles after verification of applications. Persons who want to travel on health emergency, government staff on COVID-19 duties and persons extending voluntary services and other emergency services can take passes, said Mr. Sawang.
People are requested to avail the facility in emergency only, and action would be taken if false information is furnished, the DGP warned.
Persons who were staying in districts and commissionerates are requested to apply by submitting details such as name, address, Aadhaar card number and the nature of emergency to police officials concerned through WhatsApp numbers or mail IDs.
