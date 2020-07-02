Police to intensify drive against people not wearing masks in Chittoor

Superintendent of Police S. Senthil Kumar on Thursday inspected the containment zones in Nagari and Puttur municipalities, and asked the police personnel to launch a drive to collect penalties and filing of cases against the people who were not wearing masks in public places.
The SP further instructed the police to monitor the violations of social distancing norms and road safety regulations.
With the COVID-19 positive cases crossing the 2000 mark, apart from two deaths in Nagari Assembly constituency, the SP inspected the municipalities.
He wanted the personnel deployed at the border check-posts to ensure strict monitoring of the inter-State movement of vehicles and people. “Special focus should be laid on the people who are crossing the border through the roads in rural areas,” the SP said.
Protective gear
Referring to the safety of the personnel on COVID-19 duty, Mr. Senthil Kumar insisted on the strict adherence to the guidelines. He inquired about the availability of masks, sanitisers and gloves at the police stations.
During his visit, the SP appreciated the Nagari police for arranging the funeral of a 70-year-old man whose kin refused to perform his last rights.
