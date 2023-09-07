Police to fast-track probe into crimes against women committed by rowdy-sheeters, says DGP

September 07, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh police are taking measures to check anti-social activities in the State. The DIGs and the Superintendents of Police (SPs) have been directed to conduct regular counselling and track the movement of criminals, said Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy.

“We are verifying cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and crimes against women in which criminals are involved,” said Mr. Rajendranath Reddy.

During a meeting held with the SPs recently, the DGP directed the officers to track the movements of the rowdy- and history-sheeters and those who were booked under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act, and externed from the districts.

“We identified that rowdy elements were involved in about 2,500 cases across the State, which are pending in courts. Instructions have been given to the SPs to identify the criminals involved in such cases and give priority to these cases related to crimes against women,” the DGP told The Hindu on Thursday.

The unit officers should identify the history, suspect and rowdy-sheeters, who are active and are resorting to extortions, get reports from the DSPs and CIs, and give counselling to the criminals regularly,” Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said.

“In all, 15,000 grave cases were given to the officers across the State to speed up the trial process, of which convictions were given in 1,000 cases and the conviction rate was about 68%. Our aim is to rein in rowdy elements, ensure convictions and put them in prison,” the DGP said.

Officers were asked to conduct coordination meetings with their neighbouring districts, enquire about the movements of criminals, conduct raids on hotels and lodges to prevent anti-social elements, the DGP said.