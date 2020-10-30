Police to crackdown on illegal crackers’ sale

ELURU

30 October 2020 23:25 IST

SP orders surprise checks in residential areas

West Godavari Superintendent of Police (SP) K. Narayan Naik has directed the police officers to conduct raids and book those who store and sell crackers illegally ahead of Deepavali festival.

Mr. Naik enquired about the wholesalers, retailers and manufacturers of fire crackers in the district.

At a crime review meeting here on Friday, the SP took stock of the pending cases under POCSO and SC and ST (POA) Act besides sexual assault, murders, kidnap, thefts and other cases. He instructed the officers to file chargesheets in time and take up investigation in a fair manner.

The SP asked the Eluru, Narsapuram, Kovvur, Jangareddygudem and Polavaram Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) to conduct surprise checks to prevent illegal hoarding of crackers in residential areas as a precautionary measure, by following the COVID-19 rules.

He ordered vehicle checking to prevent illegal transportation of crackers, identification of the persons booked on similar charges earlier and stepping up of vigil to avoid fire mishaps.

ASPs A.V. Subba Raju, C. Jaya Ramaraju, M. Mahesh, Dy. SPs O. Dileep Kiran, K. Nageswara Rao, M. Venkateswara Rao, K.V. Satyanarayana, Paideswara Rao and Krishnam Raju and other officers were present.

In Machilipatnam

Krishna district SP M. Ravindranath Babu conducted a virtual crime review meeting with Nuzvid and Nandigama police officers, from the district police office on Friday.

He asked the officers to focus on crime against women and children, liquor smuggling and petitions received through Spandana. He directed the police to enlighten the public on the Police Seva app and Disha app.

Mr. Ravindrabath Babu reviewed the investigation of different cases with the officers. He told the staff to be polite with visitors and render justice to them.

Special Branch DSP Dharmendra, Nuzvid DSP B. Srinivasulu, Nandigama DSP G.V. Ramana Murthy, Central Crime Station Dy. SP Murali Krishna and other officers were present.