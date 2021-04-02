Police to check CCTV coverage across Vizag

Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Sinha said that the city police would resume special drives to ensure that all commercial establishments are equipped with CCTV cameras.

Addressing reporters during a press conference in the city on Thursday, Mr. Manish Kumar said that the police had launched a drive on February 14 asking commercial establishments to install CCTV cameras. However, the police soon became busy with the panchayat as well as Urban Local Body (ULB) elections.

“It is very important to have CCTV cameras in all localities, commercial establishments, shops and residential colonies as they would help in crime prevention. CCTVs have played a crucial role in the detection of the Karakachettu Polamamba theft case,” he said.

Mr. Manish Kumar added that the police teams would intensify drives on road safety as a number of road accidents were occurring on city roads. People should always remember to wear helmets, the Commissioner said, adding that pillion riders should also wear helmets. Police will take a tough stance on triple riding, he said.