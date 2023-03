March 03, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The NTR district commissionerate of police will auction 27 of its old vehicles on March 15. The auction will be held online, and interested individuals can participate in it by logging on to www.konugolu.ap.gov.in, said Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata. The vehicles are parked on City Armed Reserve Ground. Bidders can contact ARSI Karimulla on phone number 77026 61159 or RI D. Suryanarayana on 94407 96483, the police commissioner said in a release.