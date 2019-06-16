Police to act tough against sand mafia

Superintendent of Police Ch. Venkata Appala Naidu has directed the police personnel in all mandals, particularly in the eastern region, to keep a strict vigil on sand mafia, and book criminal cases against those violating the temporary prohibitory orders in place against lifting sand from the reaches.

The SP made a whirlwind visit of several police stations in Nagari, GD Nellore and Satyavedu Assembly constituencies, where the illegal transportation of sand has become a big problem to the police.

During inspection, he sought Deputy SP Sowmyalatha to implement the strictures against the illegal sand transportation in coordination with circle and sub-inspectors. He said that any move to lift sand from the reaches without special permission from the district authorities would be dealt with firmly and criminal cases would be booked against the violators.

The SP said that surveillance parties would be deployed at vulnerable junctions close to the rivulets in these areas, with focus on both highways and rural roads on the border with Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, Deputy SP (Chittoor) N.V. Ramanjaneyulu along with the police teams from the East circle inspected the sand reaches at Muttukuru, Anagallu, Narasinga Rayani Peta, Nandaluru, and P. Agraharam villages close to Neeva riverbed on Saturday.

Cooperation sought

Interacting with the villagers, he sought them to cooperate with the police and stay away from lifting sand from the reaches till the guidelines from the government were finalised.

The DSP said that surveillance teams were posted at all the sand reaches and along the routes vulnerable to sand smuggling. He said that in case of any emergency for sand, a special permission had to be obtained from the District Collector.

Any vehicle involved in sand transportation illegally would be seized. He sought the public to inform any clandestine activity at the sand reaches to the Chittoor police whatsapp number: 9440900005.