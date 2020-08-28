Police thwart TDP leaders’ plan to visit Bandakadapalle

The police on Friday confined senior TDP leaders to their houses and prevented them from proceeding to Bandakadapalle village of Somala mandal, where a Dalit youth had committed suicide a few days ago.
As per information, the police detained former Minister N. Amarnatha Reddy on the outskirts of Punganur and shifted him to his residence there. The police also confined TDP district president P. Nani, MLC B.N. Rajasimhulu and party Punganur in-charge Anisha Reddy to their houses in Chittoor and Punganur.
It is said that the TDP leaders have chalked out a plan to visit the village and constitute a fact-finding committee to probe the circumstances that force the Dalit youth, Om Pratap, to take the extreme step.
However, sensing trouble, the police thwarted the TDP leaders’ plan.
Later, Mr. Nani said the YSRCP leaders were jittery over their involvement in the case. He said the youth had earlier faulted the government’s new excise policy.
Fair probe sought
Demanding a fair probe into the youth’s death, Mr. Nani said it was not correct on the part of the YSRCP leaders to prevent the TDP leaders from visiting the village.
