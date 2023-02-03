Police thwart ‘Sankalpa Deekha’ by teachers’ body for repeal of CPS

February 03, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Teachers, under the aegis of the Andhra Pradesh United Teachers’ Federation (UTF), hit the road demanding repeal of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and restoration of the old pension scheme as part of their proposed ‘Sankalpa Deeksha’.

But police foiled their protest by arresting many of them and shifting them to Kankipadu, Penamaluru, Arundelpet and other police stations. PDF MLCs V. Balasubramanyam, Lakshman Rao and I.V. Rao sat on a fast outside the UTF office in protest against the ‘police high-handedness’.

Later, in a statement, the federation’s State president N. Venkateswarlu and general secretary K.S.S. Prasad launched a scathing attack on the police who used force to foil their proposed ‘Sankalpa Deeksha’. They said they would not be cowed down by brute force and would continue their fight till the government conceded their demand.

Recalling the massive protest at the BRTS Road last year seeking implementation of the 11th PRC, the UTF leaders pointed out that restoration of the old pension scheme was one of the main demands of the employees. To achieve this, the UTF proposed a ‘Sankalpa Deeksha’ but the police did not give permission till the last minute and arrested the leaders of the organisation who set out to protest in a peaceful manner from different places, he said, adding that the arrests were undemocratic.

Instead of restoring the old pension scheme that was promised to the employees by the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the State government had come up with a new option, the Guaranteed Pension Scheme, which, they said, was no better than the CPS.

They said thousands of teachers headed to Gannavaram, the proposed venue of the protest, were intercepted by the police. Many teachers managed to reach till Pedda Avutapalli from where they were arrested and shifted to different police stations.

Protesting the ‘police high-handedness’ the State leadership of the federation decided to launch a 36-hour protest and the arrested teachers launched a ‘deeksha’ at the respective police stations, forcing the police to release them, they said.

MLCs extend support

Expressing their support to the protesting teachers, the PDF MLCs, accompanied by the federation leaders, staged a protest in front of the UTF office.

CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao, the party’s executive committee member Y. Venkateswara Rao, CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna, former MLC Jalli Wilson, APNGOs’ Association leader Vidya Sagar, Anganwadi Association State general secretary Subbaravamma and others participated in the protest and expressed solidarity to the cause of the teachers.

The State leaders of the federation announced their decision to stage a day-long ‘Sankalpa Deeksha’ in all district headquarters across the State on February 5 in support of their demand.