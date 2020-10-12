Police thwart move to unload ammonium nitrate at Vizag port

VISAKHAPATNAM

12 October 2020 20:17 IST

NOC from local authorities mandatory, say officials

The attempt to berth MV Kraszewski carrying 20,041 tonnes of ammonium nitrate at the Visakhapatnam Port and unload the cargo was stopped by the city police and the district administration, after the police enforced orders under CrPC Section 144 and the district administration under CrPC Section 133.

Ever since a storage facility containing about 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate exploded in Beirut, Lebanon, on August 4, import and storage of the chemical in the country has come under the scanner.

In Visakhapatnam, the licence of the sole stevedoring company that was handling and storing ammonium nitrate was cancelled, following alleged non-compliance of the norms specified under the Ammonium Nitrate Rules of 2012.

Since then the ship has been kept waiting in the high seas and based on a proposal from the Explosives Manufacturers’ Welfare Association and the importers, the VPT had written a letter to the AP Pollution Control Board, clarifying certain doubts raised by the board and also informing the proposed berthing of the ship and discharge of the cargo.

The ship was supposed to be berthed on Monday, with the assurance by importers of transporting the cargo by rail or trucks to the respective factory sites.

Clarification

But the berthing was stopped after the police clarified that the licences given by PESO to the stevedoring companies from other places, is not valid until an NOC is obtained from local authorities, which include the Commissioner of Police.

“The local person’s licence has been cancelled and the cargo cannot be discharged by the companies holding a licence and NOCs at other places,” said Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Sinha.

The VPT authorities also confirmed that the berthing of the ship has been deferred till October 31, and the licence holders have been advised to obtain NOCs from the authorities concerned in Visakhapatnam.