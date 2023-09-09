ADVERTISEMENT

Police throw security blanket at A.P. Police Headquarters, YSRC, TDP offices

September 09, 2023 11:43 am | Updated 11:43 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

About 20,000 forces mobilised across the State to prevent any untoward incidents in wake of Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest, security tightened at the houses of Ministers, MLAs and MLCs

Rajulapudi Srinivas

TDP activists making a vain bid to prevent N. Chandrababu Naidu from being arrested as the police dispersed them by force at Nandyal. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tight security has been arranged at the YSRC and Telugu Desam party (TDP) State offices and other parties and government offices, located in Guntur and NTR districts, to prevent any untoward incidents, after the arrest of former Chief Minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu, on Saturday.

Police closed the service road leading to A.P. Police Headquarters and the TDP office, at Mangalagiri. Vehicle checking was being done on all the roads leading to Vijayawada and Guntur.

Chandrababu Naidu arrest | Prepared to sacrifice my life in interests of Telugu people, says former CM

The Andhra Pradesh Special Police (APSP) Battalions, Armed Reserve (AR), OCTOPUS, law and order and other police forces were pressed into service. Rope parties were arranged along the National Highway, as the police were shifting Mr. Naidu, to Vijayawada through the highway.

Pickets have been arranged at the houses of TDP leaders and they were kept under house arrest to prevent any trouble in wake of the TDP president’s arrest.

More than 20,000 police forces were mobilised across the State, to avoid protests by the TDP cadre. Police were prepared with rioting gears and other equipment at the public places.

Additional security forces have been deployed at the houses of the, Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Ministers, Ministers, Parliament Members, MLAs and MLCs, in wake of the alert sounded with the arrest of the Leader of the Opposition.

