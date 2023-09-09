HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Police throw security blanket at A.P. Police Headquarters, YSRC, TDP offices

About 20,000 forces mobilised across the State to prevent any untoward incidents in wake of Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest, security tightened at the houses of Ministers, MLAs and MLCs

September 09, 2023 11:43 am | Updated 11:43 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
TDP activists making a vain bid to prevent N. Chandrababu Naidu from being arrested as the police dispersed them by force at Nandyal.

TDP activists making a vain bid to prevent N. Chandrababu Naidu from being arrested as the police dispersed them by force at Nandyal. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tight security has been arranged at the YSRC and Telugu Desam party (TDP) State offices and other parties and government offices, located in Guntur and NTR districts, to prevent any untoward incidents, after the arrest of former Chief Minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu, on Saturday.

Police closed the service road leading to A.P. Police Headquarters and the TDP office, at Mangalagiri. Vehicle checking was being done on all the roads leading to Vijayawada and Guntur.

ALSO READ
Chandrababu Naidu arrest | Prepared to sacrifice my life in interests of Telugu people, says former CM

The Andhra Pradesh Special Police (APSP) Battalions, Armed Reserve (AR), OCTOPUS, law and order and other police forces were pressed into service. Rope parties were arranged along the National Highway, as the police were shifting Mr. Naidu, to Vijayawada through the highway.

Pickets have been arranged at the houses of TDP leaders and they were kept under house arrest to prevent any trouble in wake of the TDP president’s arrest.

More than 20,000 police forces were mobilised across the State, to avoid protests by the TDP cadre. Police were prepared with rioting gears and other equipment at the public places.

Additional security forces have been deployed at the houses of the, Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Ministers, Ministers, Parliament Members, MLAs and MLCs, in wake of the alert sounded with the arrest of the Leader of the Opposition.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.