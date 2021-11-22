Police thank people for helping accident victims

KAKINADA

22 November 2021 01:09 IST

Timely aid would save lives, says SP

East Godavari Superintendent of Police (SP) M. Raveendranath Babu on Sunday lauded the efforts of police personnel, doctors, civilians, auto-rickshaw drivers, and APSRTC bus drivers for coming to the rescue of accident victims.

Police officials on Sunday observed the ‘World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims’ and interacted with family members who lost their beloved in road mishaps in the district.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Raveendranath Babu felicitated Dr.Gopinath, Dr.Sudheer, and Dr.B. Rambabu who saved many lives with their timely services at hospital.

Police personnel Kiran Kumar, Atchuta Rao, and T.N.V.S.R. Krishna, who rescued accident victims, were also felicitated. Educational institutes including the Aditya Group of Colleges and Sam Institute played a key role in creating awareness on road accidents and road safety.

Our Vizianagaram reporter writes:

Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police M. Deepika Patil on Sunday urged people to come to the rescue of victims of road accidents since timely help would help save precious lives.

She was the chief guest at a programme organised in connection with World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims on Sunday. “Overspeeding is a major reason for road accidents. The number of accidents would decline sharply if people followed all traffic rules,” Ms. Patil said. “We are trying to make Vizianagaram an accident-free district. It is only possible if people vow to follow traffic rules in letter and spirit,” she said.

Stating that people need not hesitate to extend a helping hand to accident victims fearing trouble with the police, Ms. Patil said that the police department would treat them utmost respect. Earlier, she felicitated several people for coming to the aid of accident victims. Traffic DSP L. Mohana Rao and Vizianagaram DSP P. Anil Kumar were present.